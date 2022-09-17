Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.94

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.94 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 117.96 ($1.43). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 61,669 shares changing hands.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.50. The stock has a market cap of £683.32 million and a P/E ratio of 487.50.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Insider Activity at Seplat Energy

About Seplat Energy

In related news, insider Kazeem Raimi sold 16,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90), for a total value of £25,338.23 ($30,616.52).

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

