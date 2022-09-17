SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGLFF. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SGL Carbon from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

Shares of SGL Carbon stock remained flat at $6.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

