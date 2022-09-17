Shabu Shabu Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,523.00 (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

