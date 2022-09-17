Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.74% of Sharps Compliance worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

SMED remained flat at $8.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,561. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

