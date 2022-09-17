Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,559. The stock has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

