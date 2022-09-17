Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.13). Approximately 193,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 904,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.05 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £27.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.51.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

