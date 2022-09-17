Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £163.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray purchased 18,654 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

