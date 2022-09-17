Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Drops By 18.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 461,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIU opened at $2.85 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

