Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Decreases By 34.1%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Carl Sailer acquired 19,737 shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACXP stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

