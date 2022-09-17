Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rises By 51.5%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Price Performance

ADTX stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Aditxt has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $136.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($12.00). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

