Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Decreases By 30.7%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

AGLE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

