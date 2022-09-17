Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increases By 91.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

