Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Declines By 32.6%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AIkido Pharma news, Director Soo Yu acquired 44,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 38,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $773,677.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,580 shares of company stock valued at $535,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 365,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

