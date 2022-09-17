Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Declines By 17.5%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,463,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,774,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

