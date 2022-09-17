Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Decreases By 37.5%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,324.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

ANSLF stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Ansell has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

