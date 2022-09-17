Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Decreases By 33.7%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
ARTL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
