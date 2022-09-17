Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Decreases By 33.7%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

ARTL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

