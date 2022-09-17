Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Increases By 64.1%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAK remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. 14,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.