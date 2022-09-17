Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Decreases By 16.7%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCMXY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 56. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

