Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreases By 16.9%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

BECN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,129. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

