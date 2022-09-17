Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Rises By 24.0%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 296,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock traded down $24.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.54. The company had a trading volume of 328,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,552. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $445.14 and a 1-year high of $804.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.