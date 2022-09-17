Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Rises By 32.4%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Performance

BIOAF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

