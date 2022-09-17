Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Declines By 22.1%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 424,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,304.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of bioMérieux stock remained flat at $88.88 during trading on Friday. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $84.79 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

