Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Rises By 75.0%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bionomics Stock Down 2.6 %

BNOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.