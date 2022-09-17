Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expands By 24.0%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $83,706,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $24,993,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,452,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 754,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 545,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. 436,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

