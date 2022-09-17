Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Rises By 48.5%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJDX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $54,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BJDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

