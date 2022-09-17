Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Declines By 38.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.9 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $69.31 during trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

