Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Expands By 98.2%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 42,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,809. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.