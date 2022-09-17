Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Drops By 19.2%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 7.2 %

About Chembio Diagnostics

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

