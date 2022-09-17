Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Grows By 84.2%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

CIHKY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 31,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.64. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $45.05.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.83%.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

