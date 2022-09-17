Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Drops By 33.3%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 2,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

