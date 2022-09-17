Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Increases By 85.7%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COOLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLW. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

