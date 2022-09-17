Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increases By 37.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 212,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

