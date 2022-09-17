Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rises By 40.7%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,127,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 1,512,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,788. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 271.20% and a negative net margin of 73.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

