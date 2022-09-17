Short Interest in Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Increases By 71.7%

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dali Foods Group Stock Performance

Dali Foods Group stock remained flat at 0.45 during trading hours on Friday. Dali Foods Group has a 1 year low of 0.45 and a 1 year high of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLLFF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from 5.40 to 4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

