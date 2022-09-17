Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Expands By 25.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $3.60 during trading hours on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

