Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Declines By 49.0%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.8 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 6.5 %

DSDVF stock traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $271.21.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

