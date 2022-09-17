Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Grows By 22.2%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $978.58 during trading hours on Friday. Emmi has a 1-year low of $866.55 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $955.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $991.91.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

