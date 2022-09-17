Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Increases By 44.8%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,600 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 1,008,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.9 days.

CAHPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of CAHPF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 79,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

