Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Declines By 64.2%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance
FATPW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Fat Projects Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPW)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.