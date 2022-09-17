Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Declines By 64.2%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

FATPW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

About Fat Projects Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.