Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Expands By 29.0%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.