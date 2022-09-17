Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Expands By 29.0%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.