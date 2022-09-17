Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Decreases By 19.7%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.62.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

