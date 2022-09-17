Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Grows By 80.0%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter worth $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $396,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIA stock remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

