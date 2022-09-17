Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Decreases By 22.4%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,081,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 864,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

About High Income Securities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

