Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Grows By 23.8%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.0 days.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

HWDJF remained flat at $6.68 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.25.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Read More

