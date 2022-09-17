Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Increases By 87.5%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

IPVI remained flat at $9.84 on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 1,919,439 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,512,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 665,402 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,344,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 343,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 699,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 255,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

