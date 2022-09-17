Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Increases By 86.7%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JUPW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 285,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,636. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

