Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Grows By 25.7%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.