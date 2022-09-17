Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Grows By 88.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kubient Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KBNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 30,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 510.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

Kubient Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.