Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Drops By 19.6%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAHW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of LCAHW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

