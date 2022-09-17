Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Grows By 25.2%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Leafly Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of LFLY stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Leafly has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.58.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leafly will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Leafly by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
